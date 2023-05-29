Many Sheffielders are fortunate to own a pet dog – and thankfully there are many places in the city that are canine friendly.

Here we have pulled together a list of some of the most dog-friendly places across the city.

It has been compiled using information gathered by Dog Friendly Sheffield as part of their 2022 annual awards, which aims to highlight the spots that are most welcoming for canines and their keepers.

We have included the winners for each category plus citations from the initiative below. For more information visit https://www.dogfriendlysheffield.co.uk/

The Old Horns Inn was one of the winners.

Best Dog Friendly Pub

Winner: The Blue Ball Inn, Worrall

“If you’ve visited this village pub, you probably know why it is supported by local dog owners. The face of the pub (quite literally) is Archie the Vizsla who has his face on the sign outside and often makes an appearance on their social channels. Reviewers often rave about the Blue Ball’s atmosphere and fantastic food, so it’s well worth a visit next time you’re in the area.”

Special Mention: The Northern Monkey (Hillsborough) and the Dog & Partridge (Sheffield City Centre)

Neepsend Social Club.

Best Dog Friendly Cafe

Winner: Birdhouse Tea Bar & Kitchen, City Centre

“Ask anybody about their favourite dog-friendly cafe in Sheffield City Centre and more often than not you will hear the name Birdhouse. Tucked away in a courtyard away from the road, down near Decathlon these guys are serving up their specialty teas alongside a range of delicious sweet treats and a tasty breakfast, brunch and lunch menu (try the pancakes!) Their courtyard is ideal for summer visits, but dogs are also allowed in their downstairs area as well. You can also snap a photo next to their special dog wall.”

Special Mention: 5Tara (Park Hill), Molly’s Cafe & Deli (Hillsborough)

Best Dog Friendly Newcomer

Winner: Neepsend Social Club, Neepsend

“We all love our old favourites, but there are new dog friendly places in Sheffield cropping up all the time, so this year we decided to add a best newcomer category to feature some of those that popped up in 2022.

Neepsend Social Club is a brand new bar that has cropped up in the Neepsend area of the city offering a cosy retro feel that if you grew up in and around the social clubs gone by, you’ll instantly feel the hit of nostalgia.

Beyond the decor, the menu is also serving up some seriously good food (you should try their Sunday roast!).”

Special Mention: Pom Kitchen (Crookes)

Best Dog Friendly Beer Garden

Winner: Old Horns Inn, High Bradfield

“Beer gardens are the domain of the dog owner (or the parent). An ideal spot to rest up after a long walk, and there is no better place to rest and take in the scenery than the Old Horns Inn in High Bradfield. This pubs beer garden has arguably the most spectacular views from it’s beer garden and has taken its place as the best dog friendly beer garden of 2022. The pub’s spot on the hill gives incredible views down over Bradfield and is an ideal rest spot after a walk around the nearby reservoirs.”

Special Mention: Wisewood Inn (Loxley)

Best Dog Friendly Sunday Roast

Winner: Old Horns Inn, High Bradfield

“Our winner from 2020 in this category have picked up their second award of 2022. The Old Horns Inn missed out to Wisewood Inn last year, but they’re back to take their crown as the best dog friendly Sunday lunch in Sheffield.

We’ve already talked up the beauty of their beer garden, but their Sunday lunch gets just as much recognition whenever you read a review about this place. The carvery style lunch always gives you something to choose from, and you’ll never leave feeling hungry.”

Special Mention: The Broadfield (Nether Edge)

Best Dog Friendly Shop

Winner: The Green Shop, Wadsley

“Another brand new category for 2022, it’s often to food and drink places that get given all the dog friendly credit, but we think that the shops that don’t make you stand outside with your dog also deserve some love.

We’re delighted to announce that The Green Shop in Wadsley is the inaugural winner of this category as we know that local dog owners love to visit the shop to stock up on local produce and essentials as well as craft beers and wines. On the go? They also sell sandwiches and coffee! Make the effort to pay them a visit next time you’re in the area. We promise you won’t leave empty-handed.”

Special Mention: Ruby & Sophia’s Dog Bakery, Rother Valley

Best Dog Friendly Event

Winner: Peddler Market, Neepsend

“Our final new category for 2022, we wanted to shine a light on those dog friendly events that perhaps aren’t every single week, but are always something to highlight in your calendar. It feels as though over the last few years, the local neighborhood markets have been on the ascendence in Sheffield and cropping up in some of the most dog friendly areas of the city. Dog owners are flocking to grab a bite to eat from the various stalls or pick up products and produce from local makers. If you’re a dog owner, you won’t be surprised by the winner this year, it’s the stalwart in this category and a place that has always been welcoming of dogs. Congrats to the team behind Peddler Market in Neepsend!”

Special Mention: Quayside Market, Victoria Quays

Sheffield's Favourite Dog Walks

“The uptake in votes for this years awards could be down to all those lockdown dog parents having their pups come of age. With more dog owners comes a shift in the status quo, but one thing remains the same – Rivelin Valley remains the favourite dog walk in the city. This year we’ve seen increased votes for beautiful Wyming Brook and Dam Flask as well. Why not give these 5 popular walks a try.”

