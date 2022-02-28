If you think you could give a home to any of these pups, go to the North Anston sanctuary’s website at https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt. or call on 01909 654399.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, which also rehomes everything from cats and small animals to pigs, goats and horses, is based on Todwick Road in North Anston and also operates a charity shop, cafe and deli.

Here are 11 dogs looking for their forever home right now.

Pepsi, 3, Border Collie - Pepsi is a very bright, special girl who knows plenty of tricks and looking for a rural home with no children or other pets. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/1733/Dog

Whiskey, 3, Patterdale/Staffordshire Terrier cross - Whiskey is a complicated lady who needs lots of support to help readjust to home living who will need a securely fenced area to exercise in. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/1511/Dog

Faith, 3, Shepherd/crossbreed - Faith is an extremely loving girl who is nervous of new people but loves a cuddle when she gets to know them. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2147/Dog

Freddie, 2, poodle/pomeranian - Freddie is looking for a home with a single adult only. He is an affectionate boy once he has built up a relationship and is looking for an experience owner. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2159/Dog

Poppy, 4, German Shepherd house - Poppy is a beautifully natured girl who is a firm favourite with the volunteers at Thornberry. She would thrive in a home with quieter walking areas. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2344/Dog

Tex, 9 months, Staffordshire Bull Terrier/Boxer - Tex is a bouncy pup who needs an experienced owner. He is very boisterous and VERY strong. He will need all the basic training but is a great character. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2543/Dog

Prince, 4, Greyhound - Prince is a sweet and gentle boy who is a real sleepy head who would prefer a quiet setting where he can spend his days relaxing. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2582/Dog

Boris, 14, Spaniel - Boris is looking for a new home after the passing of his previous owner. He still has plenty of life in him despite being an older chap. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2605/Dog

Cheryl, 1, Greyhound - Cheryl is a young girl who will need all her training from scratch. She is good with other dogs and could like with other medium or large dogs in her new home. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2655/Dog

Leonard, 3 years, Greyhound - Lovely Leonard is a gentle boy. He is a little timid but comes around quickly. He doesn't want for much who likes gentle walks and a soft bed to rest. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/adopt/2654/Dog