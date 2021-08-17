Here are 17 of our readers' fave chuckle-inducing entries for National Joke Day

Here are 17 of the best ones that we’d received:

Michael Allen got the proceedings underway with this one, “I think my wife is putting glue on my antique weapons collection… She denies it but I'm sticking to my guns!”

Rebecca Crossland kept the rhythm going here, “What did the drummer call his 3 daughters…? Anna 1… Anna 2… Anna 3.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two women laughing

Luke Harper added this enlightening one, “A young boy doing his homework on the solar system at the kitchen table says to his dad “dad do you know anything about eclipses” he lowers his newspaper and replies “no son”

Dean Harrison’s effort definitely turned up the laughter for a few of our readers, “I bought one of those ‘smart light switches’ but it was much too clever… So I replaced it with a dimmer switch.” Bravo Dean, bravo.

Jav Sherratt shared quite the lengthy one… joke that is.

“There's a German man holidaying in Cornwall, walking along the beach, relaxing. All of a sudden he hears some woman hollering and screaming her head off, her dogs in the water drowning. Without a second thought he strips off and goes steaming into the water, rescues the dog, and gives it CPR. After a few tense moments, the dog wakes up and splutters. The woman is overjoyed, hugging and kissing the German man, she says "OMG you're my hero, you must be a vet?"

The German turns to her and says "Vet, Vet?!? I'm blooming soaked"

Mandy Kelly’s submission was rather topical… “A piece of red tarmac walks into a pub. The landlord says "I'm not serving you, you're a cycle path".

Richard Yates kept it distinctly ‘Yorkshire’ with this one, “Me and r lass watched 3 films back to back last night, glad I was one facing tele.”

Jodie Nicholson loves a joke or two (see her later effort below), “Amal and Juan are identical twins. Their mother only carries one baby photo…. because when you’ve seen Juan you’ve seen Amal”

Paul Barber put forward this old school number, “Police pull over an Irish man driving a speeding horse box.. The copper says your doing 60 in a 30 zone what's the rush.. Seamus says I need to get to Haydock for the first race.. Copper says but there's nothing in the horse box.. I know said Seamus, I'm taking the non runners.”

Ricky Crofts shared this heartfelt chuckle, “My dad got fired from his highway maintenance job, apparently he'd been stealing. I didnt believe it, then I saw the signs”

Paul Brunt’s ailments hopefully haven’t got the better of him, in the meantime he said, “Just got back from the hospital. They reckon I might have hepaticocholangiocholecystenterostomies. But at the moment, it's hard to say.”

Vickey Jacques asks us, “What do you call a fly without wings?”, ‘I don’t know Vickey, what do you call a fly without wings?’, “A walk”… aah, good one.

We do love a food (and drink) based joke, the more “dad-level” the better. Check these ones out:

Here with a little food for thought is Jodie Nicholson, who shared her entry; “I named my horse Mayo. And sometimes Mayo neighs”

Rebecca Ross Bartholomew wrote, “I was walking down the street the other day when a fella threw a prawn cocktail at me. He said, “That’s just for starters!”

"If two vegans have an argument is it beef? No… It’s a quornfrontation”, cheers for this one David Wiggi Myers.

Jean Hepplestone asked the question, “Why has a milking stool only got 3 legs? Because the cow's got the udder.”

Pete Mason’s effort definitely had us chuckling; “My friend messaged me last night said ‘my wife's just left me because of my insecurities, oh wait shes back she was just making a cup of tea’.”

17 jokes, all of varying quality, length, depth and each one undoubtedly a dad joke in waiting. We hope you enjoyed the jokes that were so graciously shared by our readers. Cheers for that folks.