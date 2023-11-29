Hendo’s vs The World: Cookbook celebrates Sheffield’s Henderson’s Relish with recipes from around the world
The perfect gift for any Henderson's Relish lover is now available for purchase just in time for Christmas.
Hendo’s vs The World is a gastronomic globetrotting tour of Henderson’s Relish and all the cuisines it can enhance, complement, and elevate.
Henderson’s Relish – fondly known as Hendo’s in Sheffield, where it has been produced for over 100 years – is a household staple with a proud heritage. Having grown from its local roots to international appeal, Hendo’s is available worldwide and loved by home cooks of all backgrounds.
"Like many of our city’s most famous exports, Henderson’s Relish brings the best of Sheffield to the world," said Matt Davies, general manager of Henderson’s Relish, who also wrote the foreword for their new book.
He added: "In this, our latest book, recipes from around the world are brought to the comfort of your kitchen by our talented friends and followers – I hope you enjoy them."
While Hendo’s is nothing less than perfection splashed over traditional British dishes, the aim of this book is to demonstrate the versatility of this rich, spicy, and delicious table sauce in cooking.
Chefs and restaurateurs with heritages from across the globe have developed dishes that balance Hendo’s unique flavour with the hallmarks of their cuisine, from South African stew to Malaysian noodles and a bit of everything in between.
Recipes include Henderson’s Poached Pear from Sheffield-based Italian restaurant Grazie, Aubergine Baklava with Hendo’s Syrup by the 2019 MasterChef Champion Irini Tzortzoglou, Atul Kochhar’s Mumbai Lamb Sloppy Joes; and Loaded Fries with Masala Chickpeas by the bestselling author of The Roasting Tin cookbook series, Rukmini Iyer, among much more recipes, from cocktails to sweet treats.
Travelling through six continents and countless countries, the book is a celebration of culinary excellence and features original recipes from more than 30 contributors.
Hendo’s vs The World, published by Meze Publishing on November 28 2023, retails at £25. The 192-page hardback can be purchased from Meze, Henderson’s Relish website, Waterstones, and other book and gift shops.