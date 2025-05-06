Helping Yorkshire Poundies: Super cute Pomeranian in rescue shelter needs a home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
So, Helping Yorkshire Poundies is hoping a second appeal will help the tiny Pomeranian find a new home.
Named ‘Bear’, he is described as “the friendliest, happiest little boy in a teeny 4.5kg body who honestly could not have more character if he tried.”
His bark is described as more of a “quack”.
The Rotherham-based charity says Bear is 8-10 years old and “would like someone to wait on him hand and and paw like the little Prince he is.”
The new appeal says: “ He’s a boy who knows what he wants, and will let you know. If he wants a fuss, he’ll reach at you with his paw, or if you’re not in reach, he will literally lift his paw up at you.
“If he wants some food, he’ll tap his bowl , drag it towards you, or have a little quack if you’re not paying attention.
“If he wants a belly rub, he’s straight over onto his back.
“He’s actually quite independent and can be left alone for a few hours with no issues, and as much as he loves a fuss and belly rub, he also likes to do his own thing he loves to lay out in a shady spot in the garden.”
Bear is not able to do much physical exercise.
To find out more, visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.