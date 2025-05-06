Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For some reason, this cute little ‘Pom’ is still living in a rescue shelter - with no enquiries so far from anyone looking to offer him a forever home.

So, Helping Yorkshire Poundies is hoping a second appeal will help the tiny Pomeranian find a new home.

This cute little 'Pom' called Bear is looking for his forever home | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Named ‘Bear’, he is described as “the friendliest, happiest little boy in a teeny 4.5kg body who honestly could not have more character if he tried.”

His bark is described as more of a “quack”.

The Rotherham-based charity says Bear is 8-10 years old and “would like someone to wait on him hand and and paw like the little Prince he is.”

The new appeal says: “ He’s a boy who knows what he wants, and will let you know. If he wants a fuss, he’ll reach at you with his paw, or if you’re not in reach, he will literally lift his paw up at you.

“If he wants some food, he’ll tap his bowl , drag it towards you, or have a little quack if you’re not paying attention.

“If he wants a belly rub, he’s straight over onto his back.

“He’s actually quite independent and can be left alone for a few hours with no issues, and as much as he loves a fuss and belly rub, he also likes to do his own thing he loves to lay out in a shady spot in the garden.”

Bear is not able to do much physical exercise.

To find out more, visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.

