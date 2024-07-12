Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An urgent appeal for funding has been made by a small Rotherham charity which gives stray, unwanted, abandoned and neglected dogs a second chance.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies asked supporters for help to pay an £800 veterinary bill after one of its rescue dogs, Frank, had 18 teeth removed.

The ageing pooch was already missing 20 teeth when the operation was carried out.

In a Facebook post to highlight what the charity is facing, it said: “We’re a tiny charity, and are really up against it right now.

“We know our appeals are boring, but we really do have to try to raise the funds we need to cover the bills for all of our dogs - it’s all essential care that they simply cannot go without.

“Today our old man ,Frank has had a dental today - he's had a whopping 18 teeth out and 20 were already missing, so not many left, bless him and he’s now missing his snaggle tooth.

“We need your help to raise £800 for old man Frank today .

“Every single donation goes such a long way in supporting our little charity - enabling us to be here for the dogs whenever they need us, and is so very, very appreciated.”

Visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page to find out how to support the charity and dogs like Frank.