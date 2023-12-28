A South Yorkshire animal shelter needs to rehome 11 XL bully type puppies before they are added to the UK's list of banned dog breeds.

Last week, The Star shared photos of the 11 adorable puppies looking for new homes at a Rotherham-based dog shelter.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies shared a desperate appeal to have their six-week-old litter of puppies adopted. However, it is believed that they will fall under the XL bully category which will soon be added to the list of banned dog breeds in the UK.

What is the XL bully ban?

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is looking to find homes for 11 XL bully type puppies.

From December 31 - in just three days time - it will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, abandon, or rehome 'XL bully type' dogs.

From this date, owners of an XL bully type will have to keep their dog on a lead and muzzled in public, as well as have their dog neutered, have third party liability insurance, and apply to the government’s exemption scheme by January 31 2024. This will cost £92.40.

From February 1, it will be illegal to own an XL bully type without a certificate of exemption.

If you currently own an XL bully type, crossbreed, or a dog that looks similar, check the government’s specifications on XL bully type dogs here.

What about Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ puppies?

The litter of 11 "cheeky, chunky little pups" are currently learning how to live dog life in foster care. There are eight boys and three girls, all said to have different personalities.

While the ban is ever closer, the puppies will be able to stay in foster care for a time after it comes into place. However, all the necessary adoption forms must be filled out before December 31.

Since the charity put out the appeal, it has received thousands of comments and shares with many people hoping to scoop up one of the dogs. In fact, they have been so popular that is caused the charity’s website to crash.

They need to be adopted before December 31.

However, as of today (December 28), they are still being advertised on the charity’s website as available for adoption.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has reminded those interested to only apply if you have a "stable home life, and are 100 per cent sure you can offer a permanent, lifelong home".

It added: "It's imperative they all find the right forever homes. We really don't have the time to waste following up applications who aren’t 100 per cent certain and may withdraw further down the line."

The puppies will need large-breed savvy homes who have all the time, space and commitment they will need for the next 12-14 years of their life.

The Star has asked Helping Yorkshire Poundies for an update on the young dogs' adoption progress.