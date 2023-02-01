Who knew that walking around farms in wellies was the perfect practice for strutting across a stage to Mein Herr from Cabaret?

Full celebrity line up is Fleur East, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Molly Rainford, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West and Hamza Yassin

That’s what TV star and Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton credited for her show-stopping dance as the Strictly sequin-coated juggernaut stopped off on Tuesday for two performances at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena as part of the 2023 live tour.

The city was as good as a homecoming for the Countryfile presenter who revealed that Barnsley was her second home, with a contingent from Cannon Hall there to cheer her on.

Reprising her Couple’s Choice from the 2022 final, she and tour partner Kai Widdrington narrowly beat actor Will Mellor to be crowned champions once more, having already claimed the prized glitterball trophy a few days earlier in Leeds.

It was the perfect antidote to a cold January evening as fans were treated to all four finalists from the 2022 BBC show – Helen was joined by Molly Rainford, series winner Hamza Yassin and Fleur East – as well as radio DJ Tyler West and Paralympian Ellie Simmons.

There was everything that die-hard fans love about the hit BBC show. Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke, making his tour debut, were in a playful mood for the Sheffield crowd. Kai – replacing Helen’s pro dancer Gorka Marquez for the tour – joined in by showing his talents aren’t just limited to dancing with a rendition of head judge Shirley’s Scouse accent.

And clearly the city had made a big impression on Shirley and pro dancer Vito Coppola.

Shirley explained how Sheffield had a special place in her heart, having been trained by legendary dance teacher Constance Grant while Vito had been introduced to the culinary delights of Yorkshire puddings.

Craig’s trademark a-ma-zing and fab-u-lous were saved for some of the biggest crowd pleasers of the night. Fleur and Vito’s Destiny’s Child-inspired Couple’s Choice which they first performed in Blackpool and again in the final saw Craig once more give them a perfect 10.

Fan favourite Will Mellor was told how his Dirty Dancing-themed American Smooth gave Patrick Swayze a run for his money yet Hamza’s gravity-defying sizzling Salsa with partner Jowita Przystal wasn’t enough on the night to give him a repeat of his series win.

For the millions of fans who don’t make the TV audience the live shows are a way of experiencing the Strictly magic and they always offer something extra.

This time it was a mini-dance masterclass from the judges and host, former pro Janette Manrara, to get the crowd on their feet – including Sheffield’s very own Gogglebox vicar Kate Bottley and her family a few rows in front.

The tour, which began in Birmingham last month, winds up on February 12 in Glasgow.

But for fans who can’t wait for the next series to begin in the autumn – 2024 marks the show’s 20th anniversary – Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals is at Sheffield City Hall on May 3.

