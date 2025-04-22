Heeley bees: residents run for cover as huge swarm of bees hits Sheffield neighbourhood

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:25 BST
Shocked Sheffield residents ran for cover today when a swarm of bees arrived in a city neighbourhood.

The swarm arrived in Heeley this afternoon, and were reported both outside a local pub in in the nearby Heeley Park.

Pictures and video, which you can see here, show the swarm gathering on a white van in the street on Well Road, Heeley, with a loud buzzing filling the air as they settled on the bonnet.

Pictures shows the swarm of bees on a van in Heeley, Sheffield. Photo: Errol EdwardsPictures shows the swarm of bees on a van in Heeley, Sheffield. Photo: Errol Edwards
Pictures shows the swarm of bees on a van in Heeley, Sheffield. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards

Helen Strong, who works at the popular nearby Brothers Arms pub, said people ran inside after the swarm arrived on the street, and shut the doors.

She said: “Everyone ran in and we shut the doors. I think people were shocked. All the bees stayed outside.

“They were out there for about 15 minutes. It felt like something out of a horror film.

The swarm of bees were reported to have later been seen in nearby Heeley Park.

