RSPCA rescuer inspector Jack Taylor was called to Bramley, Rotherham, on Sunday afternoon, June 26.

Jack said: “The podgy little porker had tried to push through the metal bars of a garden gate and got himself well and truly stuck!

“Our call-taker who logged the report from the member of the public who found the little hedgehog aptly named him ‘wedgehog’ when they tasked me the job!

RSPCA comes to the rescue of a hedgehog in a prickle!

“Thankfully I was able to arrive quickly and carefully squeeze him backwards out of the railings. I checked him over and he’d not suffered any injuries, luckily, so I popped him in some bushes at the bottom of the garden so that he could toddle back to his hoggy home!”

The RSPCA urges people to take care around wild animals, to keep a safe distance and to monitor.

If they cannot free themself or if you’re concerned that they’re sick or injured, please call the charity’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999 for advice.

Wild animals can bite or scratch when frightened, particularly if they are injured or sick. If you’re able to safely confine the animal, then it may be quickest to take the animal directly to a vet or local wildlife rehabilitator which you can find via the RSPCA’s website: www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/findarehabilitator.