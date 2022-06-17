Park rangers put the ‘sunscreen’ on black rhinos Najuma and Jasper to block the sun's rays and filled up a 'wallow' pool for them to enjoy the warm weather safely when the heatwave is expected to reach a Mediterranean 30C later today.

Staff have ensured all the 450 animals, from 60 rare and endangered species, have been kept cool during the heatwave with an ingenious set of treats ranging from fish blood ice pops to frozen carrots and beech leaves.

DR Charlotte MacDonald, Animal Director of the 175-acre park said: “The burst of hot weather has been great but we always make sure the animals are safe and can cool off when they need to.

Black rhino Najuma (pictured) and Jasper enjoyed the attention and didn’t need a second invitation to wallow in the muddy water at the award-winning park at Branton, near Doncaster.

“Our staff love the challenge of preparing food and treats that enrich the animals’ diet and take the edge off the heat – who doesn’t enjoy an ice lolly on a summer’s day?”

The sea lions had their fish delivered frozen while Prince the Binturong, kept nice and cool by eating a carrot and sweet potato ice pop.

Ibera, one of the park’s Maned Wolves, enjoyed a ‘blood ice-pop’ created using fish blood that ensured she got her daily nutrients and the opportunity to chill.

The wallowing pool was popular with all the black rhinos while Makibo, a seven year-old endangered bull, loved munching through his bucket-shaped serving of frozen beech leaves.

Roloway monkey, Kumasi enjoying an ice pop

The Roloway Monkeys also had frozen treats in the form of blended carrot and sweet potato as the park’s freezers were put to the test.

