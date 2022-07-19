Siobhan Weir, aged 22, underwent a category one C-section at the Jessop Wing maternity unit when she was 33 weeks pregnant after concerns were raised about the heart rates of her twin boys, Harry and Henry Jackson.

Siobhan, who works as a care home worker, attended a number of appointments and scans after they found out they were expecting twins.

On June 9, 2021, she was admitted to the Jessop Wing complaining of vomiting.

Siobhan Weir and Luke Jackson holding their baby twins.

She was sent home the following day.

Two days later, she was re-admitted and allowed home in the early hours of June 12.

She was admitted to hospital for the third time June 16 and following tests, she was diagnosed with pancreatitis.

After concerns were raised about her babies’ heart rates she was sent for a Caesarean at about 10.30am on June 17.

Twins Harry and Henry who sadly died after birth at Sheffield's Jessop Wing maternity unit last year.

However, Siobhan and her partner Luke Jackson’s happiness at becoming parents was short-lived as Harry was delivered stillborn.

Moments later, Henry was born in a poor condition, before passing away six days later.

Following their deaths, Siobhan and Luke, 24, of Wadsley, instructed expert medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help secure answers and support them through an inquest process.

An inquest is now due to take place to look into Henry's death today.

No inquest will take place into Harry’s death as he was stillborn.

‘We have so many unanswered questions’

Speaking for the first time about their ordeaL, Siobhan said: “We were overjoyed at the prospect of being parents.

“It was something we’d always wanted and we felt incredibly lucky to be expecting. When we found out it was twins we couldn’t believe it. It made everything even more special.

“We still can’t really believe what happened and how both Harry and Henry didn’t make it. It’s almost impossible to put into words how difficult it remains trying to come to terms with the death of one child while at the same time trying to spend what little precious time we had with another.

“Going into hospital expecting twins and not being able to bring them home to start our new lives together is something I don’t think we’ll ever get over.

“Harry and Henry still mean everything to us and there’s not a day goes by that we don’t think of them.”

Luke, a truck driver, said: “We’d give anything to turn back the clock and for things to be different but we know that’s not possible.

“We have so many unanswered questions as to what happened and feel we deserve answers to these.

“We know the inquest and listening to the evidence as to what happened is going to be distressing but it’s something we need to do for our children.”

Rosie Charlton, the expert medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing the family, said: “This is a truly tragic case and Siobhan, Luke and the rest of the family, all remain traumatised by their loss.