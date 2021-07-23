'Heartbroken' partner issues urgent appeal after Sheffield dad-of-four goes missing

Craig Jones, a young dad-of-four who is from Parson Cross in Sheffield but lives in Aston, Rotherham, left his home yesterday and has yet to return.

Police are this evening looking for him after his partner Shannon Mitchell, who is very concerned about his mental health, reported him missing.

Posting on Facebook, she said: “Breaking my heart to write this but police have been informed! Has anyone seen or heard anything from Craig Jones?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Jones, who has gone missing from his home in Sheffield, has four children

“He went out at 5.30 yesterday and has not come home. I've spoken to him at 11.45 last night basically telling me he loves us and wishes us the best in life and he can’t do it anymore! And he loves the kids!

"He also said things to his sister and friend! Please share. I can’t get hold of him and no one has seen him. Police are out looking and trying to tack him down. Please let me know ASAP! He’s got four beautiful kids at home that love and adore him. We just want him home safe and sound and to get him some proper help!”