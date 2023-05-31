Dave and Jane Park’s son Ben died on August 1, 2003, in an accident on a family walk in France. Jane, who grew up in Sheffield and whose parents still live in the city, attended a Care for the Family event with Dave soon after Ben’s death where they met other bereaved parents, made friends and learned more about the support available for people grieving thte loss of a child.

Two decades later, the former teachers are preparing to run a Care for the Family support day in Sheffield on Saturday, June 10 for any bereaved parents who have lost a child from birth to around the age of 30 and are looking for the hope to go on and ‘embrace life again’.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dave said: “Our children are not supposed to die before us, but sometimes they do – and the extent of the pain and devastation, even isolation, experienced by parents when a child dies is unimaginable.

Dave and Jane Park's son Ben tragically died aged just 11 in an accident on a family walking holiday in France. His parents are running a Care for the Family support event for other bereaved parents in Sheffield on Saturday, June 10.

“Our support day offers understanding, encouragement and support to any parent who has suffered the death of a son or daughter in any circumstance and at any age. From over a decade supporting bereaved parents, I know how particularly difficult us dads can find opening up about the pain, even guilt, they feel- and the additional stress this can put on marriages.”

Jane added: “Many bereaved parents have found that these events can make a huge difference in helping them cope both now and as they think about the future – whether their child died last week, a few months, or many years ago. If you have ever felt that no-one else understands the heartache you feel since your son or daughter died, this day is for you.”

Dave and Jane now live in Leicester and have two surviving children, with their daughter today working as a research assistant at Oxford University and their other son having achieved an MA at Sheffield University and now preparing educational resources.

The Care for the Family bereaved parent support day will take place at St Mark’s Church on Main Street, Grenoside, Sheffield, on Saturday, June 10, from 10am to 5pm. Entry costs £22 per person but free tickets are available to those in need. For more about the event and to book a place, call 029 2081 0800 or visit: cff.org.uk/bpsday.