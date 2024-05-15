Heartbreak after German Shepherd dies just 7 days after being saved by Rotherham dog shelter
A dog shelter in South Yorkshire has made a heart-breaking statement after the death of one of their dogs.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in the Rotherham area, came into contact with Annie the German Shepherd on Sunday, May 5. She was fighting a chest infection and severely underweight.
Sadly, just one week later, the 10-year-old dog was put to sleep while in the care of vets after taking a turn for the worse on Sunday, May 12.
Yesterday, May 13, the volunteers behind the charity took Annie to the vets after she was refusing food and was unable to get out of her bed. The vets found that she had a temperature, and further tests revealed a devastating prognosis.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “Her lovely vet called at 11.30pm [on May 12] with the terrible news that she had a large mass on her spleen, with signs of spread to her heart.
“Surgery wasn’t an option, so we made the decision to let her slip away peacefully whilst she was still very sleepy. There was no other option, and we did not want to leave her suffering - the most heartbreaking decision.
“Annie was such a special girl who gave us glimpses of her cheeky personality. It was an honour to have known and cared for her for this short time, and to be there for her when she needed us the most.”
The charity is asking for donations to cover Annie’s vet bill, which amounted to almost £1,000.
The team said: “We know it wasn't the outcome any of us wanted, but we needed to know what was making Annie so poorly, so that we could make the right decision for her in the end. We hope you agree, that was worth every penny.
“Sleep tight, Annie - we know you’ll be chasing your ball up there and eating all the roast chicken you want.”
To find out more about the charity, or to donate to their work, please visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/
