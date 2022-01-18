They travelled up and down the country watching their beloved Sheffield United playing home and away. They journeyed all around the world together after retirement as they developed a love of travel.

And now, they will bid a farewell to their loved ones at a joint funeral service.

Stan, aged 78, who had suffered from a heart condition, died on December 30, just a few days after the couple enjoyed Christmas together.

Stan and Barbara Collingwood next to a statue of Sheffield United icon Derek Dooley. Stan died on December 30, with Barbara, his wife of 42 years, dying the following day.

The following day, Barbara, aged 83, who had suffered from dementia and other medical conditions in recent years, and was cared for at their home by Stan, also died. The couple had been married for 42 years.

Relative and close friend Margaret Sewell, whose husband, John, is Barbara’s cousin, said they had been a couple in love who were always close.

She said she couldn’t say if Barbara had died of a broken heart after losing Stan.

But she said: “They did everything together. They were always inseparable in life.

Stan Collingwood at a Sheffield United game. He and wife Barbara died within a day of one another

“It was so quick. I’m sure the funeral will be well attended because people thought so highly of them.

“Stan died on December 30. Barbara died the day after.”

Stan was born and bred in Oughtibridge, while Barbara moved there after they became a couple, having previously lived in Crosspool.

Sheffield United fans

Stan, who worked for a brewery, was a lifelong Sheffield United fan, having been watching them since the 1940s. Barbara, a retired civil servant, joined him in following the Blades, as they followed the team around the country.

In retirement, the couple travelled together on cruises around the world.

Prior to moving to Oughtibridge, Barbara had done community work around St Columba's Church in Crosspool. She was also well known for her voluntary work for Sheffield Talking News, a charity which provides a free service for those who find reading a newspaper difficult due to disability,and operated by a team of unpaid volunteers.

A representative from the charity is due to pay tribute to the couple at their joint funeral.