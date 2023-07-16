Help your kids stay healthy and active this summer by trying out new activities and eating good food – all while having a whole lot of fun.

The aim of the Sheffield Healthy Holidays scheme is to make sure that children of all ages are happy and healthy during school holidays, and a large range of activities and clubs will ensure it is great fun too.

The initiative has developed a programme of activities with partners across the city to bring children together. Whether it's hula-hooping in the park, or having a family cook-off in the kitchen, many activities can be enjoyed at home, outdoors, or with others in your local area.

What’s more, weekly competitions will see some great prizes to be won.

Children can enjoy a wide range of activities this summer with Healthy Holidays Sheffield and partners.

What activities are there?

Here are just some highlights that you could get involved in:

Football Drills and Skills: Practice the drills and skills just like the pros, and hear tips and tricks from Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp.

African Fusion Dance: Learn a fast fusion routine with Angelina from Mulembas D'Africa.

Beatboxer Renegrade will be teaching all the basic skills you need to master beatboxing.

Let’s Cook Project: Each week of the summer, spend some time trying out a new delicious recipe with step-by-step videos, and show off your skills to your family and friends.

Gory Ancient History: Every day is a school day! Join Sheffield Museums for a look into the past to see how the Egyptians made their mummies.

TikTok Challenge: Learn with INK Dance to ace a TikTok dance challenge.

To view the full list of activities, please click here.

How can my child get involved?

Sheffield children and young people eligible for free school meals can choose from a huge range of activities happening across the city throughout the summer holidays – all completely free of charge. Plus the initiative’s online club is open to all Sheffield children and young people, with loads of ideas to get active throughout the summer.

Whilst you may have previously registered for the Sheffield Healthy Holidays programme, as of June 25 2023, all parents/guardians must re-register. This is to ensure the most up to date information is on record to keep your children safe.