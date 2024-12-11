Health and social care student celebrates WorldSkills UK gold medal win

A talented health and social care student at The Sheffield College is celebrating after winning a gold medal in WorldSkills UK.

Freya Moore, 17, was awarded gold at the WorldSkills UK Foundation Skills Medal Ceremony held in Manchester last month.

Freya said: “When my name was called out, it was a very emotional moment. I was so pleased to have done something to make myself, my tutors and my family proud.

"The sense of achievement and accomplishment is extraordinary. I have made friends and gained amazing skills,” added Freya, whose career ambition is to become an anaesthesiologist in the British Armed Forces.

Freya Moore has won a WorldSkills UK gold medal. Photo credit: The Sheffield College.

Young people from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland competed in more that 40 different skills competitions as part of this year’s WorldSkills UK.

The industries represented included advanced manufacturing and engineering, digital, health and social care, hospitality and professional services. Competitors were assessed on their practical skills, ability to work under pressure, critical thinking and communications skills.

Freya, who is based at the college’s Hillsborough Campus, added: “I would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to the whole health and social care team at the college for being such genuine lovely and uplifting people.

“I was overwhelmed by the support I received, which motivated me further to do my best. So much hard work went into WorldSkills UK not just by me but my tutors too. I'd like to credit my placement manager Marva Jones for all the time she put in.”

Angela Foulkes CBE, chief executive and principal, The Sheffield College, said: “To win a gold medal at this level is a huge achievement. Students really have to stand out not only for their knowledge and skills but their attitude and time management as well as their communication skills. Huge congratulations to Freya on this hard earned, fantastic success.”

Ben Blackledge, chief executive, WorldSkills UK, said: “Congratulations to this year’s medal winners. Being named the best in your skill is a tremendous achievement and reflects the dedication of teachers in our colleges, universities and training providers, who are the bedrock of our skills systems across the UK.

“Our competition-based training programme, underpinned by global insights, plays a vital role in raising standards in teaching and assessment in apprenticeships and technical education. Working with our partners across industry and education, we are championing the emerging skills that are critical to drive investment and business growth in the UK.”

The medal ceremony took place on November 22, 2024. Finalists from this year’s national finals could be invited to join WorldSkills UK’s international training and development programme with the opportunity to be selected to represent the UK at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

