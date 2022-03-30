Health and Care Bill: Sheffield Labour MPs call on Government to support rights of unpaid carers

The lawmakers said they have jointly written to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid. asking him and the government to stand up for the unpaid workers.

The Health and Care Bill will be voted on in the House of Commons and Sheffield Labour lawmakers are calling on the government to accept the amendment raised in the House of Lords that protects the rights of unpaid carers in the Bill.

This amendment safeguards the statutory right for unpaid carers to be consulted prior to the person they care for being discharged from hospital.

Louise Haigh MP

This right exists for carers of all ages, including young carers. If the Government doesn’t retain the amendment, it would be the first time that unpaid carers’ rights were being removed in health and care legislation.

“It is vital that the government listens to the Lords and accepts this amendment to the Health and Care Bill.

"There are approximately 6.5 million carers in the UK, of which there are approximately 800,000 young carers and 7,300 of these are in Sheffield.

"They all provide vital support to their loved ones, but all too often they are left without the support they need and deserve.

“It’s time that we stood by these carers, who, over the years, have shown great sacrifice, courage and fortitude and ensure that their rights are enshrined in legislation.