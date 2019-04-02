Have your say on location of Rotherham’s main library

People’s views are wanted on a possible site move for Rotherham’s main library.

The Council is considering moving the library from its current site in Riverside House to a new hub that could be in the Markets, to be developed as part of the Town Centre Masterplan.

Over the next four weeks both Central Library users and non-library users are being asked to go online to complete a survey and submit their views to the Council.

Anyone visiting the library can also complete the survey with the help of library staff.

Coun Sarah Allen, cabinet member for Cleaner, Greener Communities, said: “Libraries form an integral part of our community and it’s important we make them the best we can for the future.

“During the consultation process on the Cultural Strategy, we received a number of comments from people who said they would make more use of the library if it was in a more central location.

“Local businesses have also told us that they’re keen to see more cultural and leisure facilities in the town.

“Moving the Central Library to a new purpose-built hub would enable the Council to create a facility which would be home to a variety of services and functions which would benefit the whole community.

“We’re asking people to give us their thoughts and tell us about how often they use the library and which of its services they make use of,” she said.

“We’d also like to know about what services aren’t currently offered by the library but which they’d like to see.”

To take part in the survey, go to https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultations

The survey will run for four weeks until April 30, 2019.