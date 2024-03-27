Hats off to stylish Sheffcare residents as they celebrate Easter
Residents and staff from Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare’s chain of nine homes gathered for a spring celebration at Colley Club in Parson Cross.
And one of the highlights of the party was the Easter Parade, an opportunity for everybody to show off the Easter Bonnets they had made specially for the occasion.
“Our activity workers at all our homes have been leading crafting sessions where the classic Easter Bonnet has proved extremely popular,” said Sheffcare chief executive Claire Rintoul.
“There were some colourful designs on display at the party and everybody enjoyed the chance to get in the spring spirit after a long winter.”