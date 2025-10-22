On February 3, the entire city was plunged into mourning as news broke that 15-year-old Harvey had been killed during his lunch break at All Saints Catholic High School.

He was stabbed by a fellow pupil, who was swiftly arrested and on August 8 found guilty of murder after a trial.

Today (October 22), family gathered back in the same court to learn the killer’s fate.

Harvey was one of Sheffield United’s most avid fans, and has previously been described as a ‘best friend’ to all.

Countless people gathered together to march in his honour the week of his death, and more than a thousand attended Sheffield Cathedral on February 21 when he was laid to rest.

To commemorate this beloved Blades’ fan, we’ve put together pictures shared by his heartbroken family that show the life of the ‘cheeky, funny’ Harvey Willgoose, who should still be enjoying matches at Bramall Lane now.