The heart-broken mum of tragic teen Harvey Willgoose has revealed she still has her son's Kicker school shoes by the front door, and clothes in the washing basket, six months after his murder

Harvey Willgoose's life in pictures on the day killer Mohammed 'Umar' Khan is sentenced over stabbing

By Finn Smith

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 16:09 BST

Today, Sheffield remembers Harvey Willgoose - on the day his killer was sentenced for stabbing the teenager to death at school.

On February 3, the entire city was plunged into mourning as news broke that 15-year-old Harvey had been killed during his lunch break at All Saints Catholic High School.

He was stabbed by a fellow pupil, who was swiftly arrested and on August 8 found guilty of murder after a trial.

Today (October 22), family gathered back in the same court to learn the killer’s fate.

Harvey was one of Sheffield United’s most avid fans, and has previously been described as a ‘best friend’ to all.

Countless people gathered together to march in his honour the week of his death, and more than a thousand attended Sheffield Cathedral on February 21 when he was laid to rest.

To commemorate this beloved Blades’ fan, we’ve put together pictures shared by his heartbroken family that show the life of the ‘cheeky, funny’ Harvey Willgoose, who should still be enjoying matches at Bramall Lane now.

Harvey's life in pictures.

