Harvey Weinstein documentary film to get premiere in Sheffield
A docutmentary film about fallen media mogul Harvey Weinstein is to get its premiere in Sheffield.
Untouchable tells the story of the rise and fall of the movie mogul who has faced multiple allegations of abuse, harassment and rape.
The documentary, directed by Ursula Macfarlane, will have its European premiere in Sheffield in June as part of the annual DocFest event.
The movie’s title plays on Weinstein’s elevated status in the movie business – and charts his rise to power and fame and the fall after numerous allegations and charges against him, all of which he denies.
The documentary will then air on the BBC after being given a theatrical release.
Publicity material for the film describes it as: “The inside story of the meteoric rise and shocking fall of movie titan Harvey Weinstein, Untouchable reveals how Weinstein acquired and deployed his formidable power over decades, exploring both the method and the collateral damage of his alleged abuses. A haunting parable for our times, the film is also a beacon call for future generations.”
The film will be shown from 6pm on June 8 at the Crucible Theatre.