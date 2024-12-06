A 100-year-old panto star who has been treading the boards for nearly 80 years has been called ‘one of a kind’ by his family.

Harvey Kay is one of four generations of his family involved in High Green Musical Theatre Group’s production of Cinderella at the EPPiC Theatre in Ecclesfield this winter.

He is joined on stage by his son Alan, aged 67, and his great-granddaughter Adie Hall, six, while his granddaughter Laura Hall, 40, is the group secretary and is helping out backstage.

100-year-old Harvey Kay appears in High Green Musical Theatre Group's production of Cinderella, along with his son Alan Kay, and great-granddaughter Adie Hall, aged six. His granddaughter Laura Hall is also involved in the production. | Laura Hall

Despite Harvey’s age, he is appearing in nine performances across just seven days - including the dress rehearsals - as the equerry, or right-hand man, to the king, played by his son.

Having turned 100 in November, he says this year’s show will be his last. But Alan and the rest of the family are taking the announcement of his impending retirement ‘with a pinch of salt’ as it is would not be the first time he has changed his mind about stepping down.

“Dad says he can’t see properly, he can’t hear properly and he can’t read the script,” said Alan.

“But despite that he’s still going down a storm and stealing the show every night, and he’s still got plenty of energy left.

Harvey Kay as a young man in an earlier production by High Green Musical Theatre Group. He's been a member of the society since it was formed in 1948. | Laura Hall

“He says he’s retiring but I take that with a pinch of salt because he’s said it before. If he’s still enjoying it I’d like him to carry on.

“It’s lovely to be sharing the stage with him and with Adie. We’re all so proud of him.”

Harvey worked down the pits at Barrow Colliery in Barnsley, where he was promoted to deputy before taking early retirement in his 50s.

He has been performing with High Green Musical Theatre Group since it was founded in 1948, other than taking a few years out to focus on raising his seven children with his late wife, Agnes.

Harvey Kay in another production by High Green Musical Theatre Group | Laura Hall

Agnes, who also performed with the group, sadly died in 2018.

Alan said: “When we lost our mum I didn’t think he would carry on, but it’s given him something to do and kept him going.

“I think it helps to keep him young, especially being surrounded by so many younger people.”

Alan said the group was a ‘very friendly’ one which is always welcoming new members given the popularity of musical theatre.

Asked whether he could see himself continuing until he reaches 100, Alan replied: “I keep myself fit and I’m still going strong but I don’t know how Dad does it at his age.

“He’s got some stamina and I hope I’ve got his genes, but I think he’s one of a kind.”

Alan hasn’t only performed in pantomimes during his time with the group. He has appeared in numerous other shows, including The Sound of Music and Calamity Jane.

Cinderella, by High Green Musical Theatre Group is running at the EPPiC Theatre in Ecclesfield until Saturday, December 7. Tickets for the remaining performances have sold out, with only returns available.

For more information about the group, visit: https://www.hgmtg.co.uk/