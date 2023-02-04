News you can trust since 1887
Harthill Reservoir Disaster: Pictures show anglers' efforts to save 'hundreds' of dying fish

Pictures show how anglers fought to save as many dying fish they could following an incident at a reservoir near Sheffield.

By alastair ulke
2 minutes ago

Police are investigating who opened a sluice gate at Harthill Reservoir on February 1 that led to “hundreds” of carp, pike and perch being let out into a shallow brook, causing them to be injured or killed.

These photos show how amateur anglers attempted to rescue as many as they could using nets and buckets to get them out of the brook.

1. Harthill Reservoir disaster

Anglers attempted to save as many fish as they could after someone opened a sluice gate off of Harthill Reservoir.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

2. Harthill Reservoir disaster

Police are now searching for whoever opened the sluice gate and allowed the "hundreds" of carp, pike and perches to get injured to died in a shallow brook.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

3. Harthill Reservoir disaster

Hundreds of carp and fish are believed to have died as a result of the incident.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. Harthill Reservoir disaster

Angler Ben Elliott said: "Many of the fish were battered - broken bones and ripped fins."

Photo: Alastair Ulke

