Harthill Reservoir Disaster: Pictures show anglers' efforts to save 'hundreds' of dying fish
Pictures show how anglers fought to save as many dying fish they could following an incident at a reservoir near Sheffield.
By alastair ulke
2 minutes ago
Police are investigating who opened a sluice gate at Harthill Reservoir on February 1 that led to “hundreds” of carp, pike and perch being let out into a shallow brook, causing them to be injured or killed.
These photos show how amateur anglers attempted to rescue as many as they could using nets and buckets to get them out of the brook.
