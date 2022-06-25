Heartfelt tributes continue to pour in this weekend after the broadcaster passed away on Friday (June 24) aged 71.

His former co-host on Look North, Amy Garcia, held back tears during an emotional statement at the end of Friday’s live show that he had ‘died suddenly’

Today (June 25), Mr Gration’s wife Helen thanked well-wishers for their words of support using his Twitter account.

The message reads: “The boys & I would like to thank everyone sincerely for the beautiful things here about Harry.

"We are in such disbelief that his chair remains empty today & his coffee cup unused.

"We’ll try to reply as much as possible in time. We love him & miss him totally. Helen. #RIPHarry”

File photo dated 19/12/13 of Harry Gration holding his MBE presented to him by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London. The former BBC regional news presenter Harry Gration has died at the age of 71. Photo credit John Stillwell/PA Wire.

The broadcaster became a Yorkshire institution after fronting the BBC's Look North programme between 1982 and 2020 in a career spanning more than 40 years.

The news of his passing has been met with widespread shock, with politicians, fellow television personalities and football clubs all expressing their condolences on social media.

Dan Walker, a former BBC presenter and Sheffield television celebrity, recounted the times he worked with Mr. Gration.

He said: "Harry would often call to talk and once, I'd been hammered in the press for something, he called with the kindest and most helpful words of encouragement.

"He cared. He was brilliant to work with, wonderful to watch and just a true gentleman. He will be missed by many."

South Yorkshire newly-elected mayor Oliver Coppard also expressed his condolences following the 'terribly sad news'.

Born in Bradford, Gration joined the BBC in 1978 after working as a history teacher, and joined Look North in 1982, although he left for a spell working on BBC South Today in the 1990s.

He covered nine Olympic Games for the BBC and won two Royal Television Society (RTS) awards for his sports documentaries: White Rose In Africa in 1992 and Dickie Bird: A Rare Species in 1997.