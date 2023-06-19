A well known bar in Sheffield with a rare 4am late licence is available to rent.

Harley Hotel on Glossop Road has been run as a managed house for the last few years, but the lease is now available through Nicholson & Co.

The property has a modernised bar at ground floor level and at least 20 bedrooms on the first and second floor, which have not been used for several years. There is potential to upgrade them.

Nicholson & Co Director, Martin Nicholson, said: “The Harley needs to be traded as a young person’s venue, offering entertainment and music as it did 10 years ago, whilst also using the huge amount of unused accommodation here.”

The Harley on Glossop Road is available to rent

One of the attractions of the lease is that the Harley as an unusually late licence for the sale of alcohol and provision of entertainment which can run to 4am – one of the latest in the city.

The property is available on a new lease for 10 years or more with sensible rent by negotiation.

Nicholson & Co are looking for entrepreneurial or experienced operators who can look to maximise the trade, taking into account its location being situated between the main University of Sheffield campus and the established bar and pub circuit of West Street and the Devonshire Green area.

