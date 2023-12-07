After four decades in the music industry, Jarvis Cocker is not someone who needs a break in his career.

But that's what he has just had - two breaks in fact.

He smashed two ribs plunging down some stairs just a few hours before he was due to perform at a music festival in Hong Kong.

Jarvis is an old stager though - and even at 60 years of age, he determined that the show had to go on.

Jarvis Cocker...in the wars

The Sheffield-born singer carried on with his planned performance with Pulp, keeping some of his moves on stage to a minimum...yet still electrifying the crowd.

Levelling with his fans, he told them: “This is a very unique concert because I fell down some stairs when I first arrived in Hong Kong.

"I had to go to the doctors so I do have two fractured ribs… so I’m not really sure what’s going to happen in the next hour.”

He explained more later in a social media post saying: “I broke two ribs when I fell down a staircase in Kowloon but the hospital got me so I could still do the show,” he wrote.

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp is pictured performing on stage at Finsbury Park in London. Picture date: Saturday July 1, 2023. Photo by PA/ Victoria Jones.

“The audience took it to another level. Thank you! Having a lie-down now…..”

The accident had happened during an appearance at a record store in Kowloon city.

It was something of an embarrassment to staff there, one of whom posted: “Confession Time: Jarvis fell down our stairs after spending a magical afternoon (for us at least!) in our store,” they wrote.

“We are so sorry, Jarvis! I felt like myself where I stood when you put that X-ray up!

Jarvis Cocker from Pulp at The Dome in 1995.

"I was amazed to see how well you did tonight despite the injury. You are truly my hero!”

His decision to press on with the gig was acknowledged by Pulp drummer Nick Banks, also from Sheffield.

“Jarvis playing on with two fractured ribs. #Trooper" he wrote.

"He took a tumble down some steps Friday...Rock hard.”

Jarvis, who grew up in the Intake area and attended City School, is no stranger to broken bones and medical problems.

In his 20s, he tried to impress a would-be girlfriend by attempting to climb out of her apartment window - a trick he'd seen somebody else do.

Jarvis miscalculated his upper body strength, fell to the floor and suffered a few fractures meaning he had to use a wheelchair for a while, even during gigs.

He also suffered meningitis at the age of six, and was rehabilitated in a glass-walled isolation room at the Children's Hospital.

Pulp, who got back together for a series of reunion shows including two at Sheffield Arena in July, have been on the road for some time, recently visiting Argentina and Mexico.

Their last concern of 2023 will see them headline the Hogmanay Festival in Edinburgh.