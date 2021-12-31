Hanover Way crash: Woman taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after crash near Sheffield city centre

A woman has been left with life-changing injuries after she was hit by a car on a Sheffield road.

By Kian Rains
Friday, 31st December 2021, 6:06 pm

Emergency services were called to the incident on Upper Hanover Street at about 4.25 pm on Thursday (December 30) after reports of a serious road traffic collision.

A car is believed to have collided with a pedestrian, a female aged in her 40s, who was taken to hospital for injuries, which are potentially life-changing.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries, which continue at this time.

A woman has been left with life-changing injuries after she was hit by a car on Hanover Way in Sheffield. Picture: Google

The road was closed for several hours whilst the vehicle was recovered.

