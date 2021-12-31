Hanover Way crash: Woman taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after crash near Sheffield city centre
A woman has been left with life-changing injuries after she was hit by a car on a Sheffield road.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 6:06 pm
Emergency services were called to the incident on Upper Hanover Street at about 4.25 pm on Thursday (December 30) after reports of a serious road traffic collision.
A car is believed to have collided with a pedestrian, a female aged in her 40s, who was taken to hospital for injuries, which are potentially life-changing.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries, which continue at this time.
The road was closed for several hours whilst the vehicle was recovered.