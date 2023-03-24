News you can trust since 1887
Hanover Tower Sheffield: Fury as residents living at council tower block left without water for whole day

Between ‘80 to one hundred homes’, including young families and vulnerable residents, were affected by low to no water pressure yesterday after a reported water pump fault.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:47 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:47 GMT

Hundreds of residents at Hanover Tower, on Exeter Drive, Broomhall, were left without water for several hours after a reported water pump failure.

For two days, the 118-flat fifteen-storey tower block was affected by low water pressure, before the water was cut off completely yesterday morning (March 23) on the higher floors, leaving ‘at least a dozen’ households unable to flush the toilet or pour a glass of water.

The cold water supply is also used in the property for the district heating system, which meant there was also no heating or hot water.

John Cawthorne spent over an hour on the phone to the council's emergency repair service before giving up after the whole tower block was affected by low water pressure.
John Cawthorne, a resident on the 15th floor, said he was on the phone to Sheffield City Council’s emergency repairs line for over one hour last night and was number one in the queue for almost 30 minutes before he realised ‘no one was going to answer’.

John, aged 66, and a member of the Hanover Tenants and Residents Association, said: “We’ve had this problem before. This has happened two or three times in the past and it was a pump problem.

“I'm not angry, I'm just so disappointed. This is the fourth or fifth largest city in the country. This is a large social landlord, they've got about 40,000 houses and they don't understand their own building.

“The lass across had to take her daughter to somebody else's house to make sure she gets something to drink because she'd been fasting all day because it was the first day of Ramadan.

“There's another woman who's not very well. Fortunately her son turned up and brought her some water - she was stuck in her house without any water to drink.

“The situation is madness. Four people spent about eight hours telephoning the repair service to get a result. It's an absolute disgrace. The call centre is not fit for purpose.”

After being unable to get through to the emergency repairs line, John, who has lived at the property for over 30 years, sent an email to multiple members of the council including the director of Housing, Janet Sharpe, who sent out workers to repair the issue at a time after 9pm.

Sheffield Council has been approached for comment.

