Half a million cash boost for Sheffield Children Hospital's helipad appeal
Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s fundraising campaign, for a life-saving helipad, has received a £562,500 boost.
The HELP Appeal’s chief executive, Robert Bertram, has presented the second installment of their £2.25M pledge to David Vernon-Edwards, director of The Children’s Hospital Charity. It takes the fundraising towards the helipad to more than £1.3M.
The HELP Appeal is the only charity in the country that funds lifesaving NHS hospital helipads. In 2016, it helped fund the helipad at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital. Its total donation of £2.25 million will cover half the cost of the helipad. The £6m The Children’s Hospital Charity’s appeal is raising includes a contingency fund should costs rise before its expected completion in 2023.
Due to its status as a regional Major Trauma Centre, the Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital helps up to 200 children a day. The helipad will ensure a smooth patient transfer for patients who need critical care directly into the hospital without having to cross the road. Currently, air ambulances land in Weston Park and patients are then transported across the busy A57 under a police escort before entering the Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
The new helipad would also ensure air ambulances are able to land in the park after dark, significantly extending its operation throughout winter. It would also have electric trace heating incorporated into the deck to ensure that ice and snow do not disrupt the continued use of the facility during periods of inclement weather.
David Vernon-Edwards, director of The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “This new helipad has never been more needed, to help patients who need critical care arrive at our Emergency Department as quickly as possible. We’re so grateful to Robert and the HELP Appeal for their generous support today as we move one step closer to making this life-saving project a reality.”
Robert Bertram, chief executive of the HELP Appeal, added: “Seriously ill children throughout Sheffield and beyond deserve the best medical care and a helipad close to the emergency department, will be one of the main ways to achieve this. The HELP Appeal’s second instalment of over £562,000 will provide a huge boost.”