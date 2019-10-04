'Half an island' on River Don sold at unusual auction in Sheffield
An auction of unusual lots saw half an island snapped up for more than 14 times the asking price.
The patch of land on the River Don sold for £7, 250 – well above the asking price of £500 – at Mark Jenkinson and Son’s auction at The Platinum Suite at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium in September.
The eastern half of the wooded island site was described as being ‘in a picturesque location just down from Ewden Beck’. The 0.37 acre island sits on the boundary between Sheffield City Council and Barnsley Council and is subject to seasonal variations and river levels.
No details about the buyer’s identity or their intentions for the land have been revealed yet.
It was one of a number of land lots that went under the hammer at the auction for a total of £4.5 million.
Other lots included the sale of 1.5 acres of Greenbelt land with future development potential between Main Road and Long Wood, Wharncliffe Side, which sold for £79,000.
Meanwhile 230 square metres of vacant land adjoining 150 Pontefract Road in Barnsley with a guide price of £10,000 went for £19,500.
A total of 32 of the 39 lots sold.
Adrian Little, head of the auction department, said: "Prices in the room varied between £6,100 for some residential ground rents in Sheffield to £496,000 for an industrial investment in Hull.
"There was strong demand for lots offered on behalf of Hull City Council with all achieving figures substantially above reserves. A number of the larger lots showed yields in the region of five per cent.
"Fierce competition was seen to the very last lot from local and national buyers, both present at the auction and at the end of the telephone line.
"This was our first auction after the summer break but was full of encouraging results and entries are already being taken for our October auction."