A city centre restaurant with an immersive dining experience has been upgraded from a one to a five star rating following a food hygiene inspection.

Guyshi BBQ and Bar opened its doors on West Street, city centre, in September last year, with the owner stating it was the first Japanese charcoal BBQ restaurant to enter the city. But just two months later, on November 15, 2022, the restaurant was handed the disappointing one-star food hygiene rating due to its ‘management of food safety’.

However, a recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency on March 20 has seen it jump up the scale to achieve the top of the tier five-star hygiene rating.

Manager Matthew Lay: “We are thrilled to have achieved a 5-star hygiene rating, as it reflects our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the highest standards of cleanliness and safety. We take great pride in maintaining a clean and hygienic environment which is just as important as the delicious food we serve, so come dine with us with confidence knowing that we prioritise your health and well-being.”

Guyshi BBQ & Bar opened on West Street in the city centre in September 2022.

On Google the venue is rated 4.1 stars out of five, with reviewers complimenting the ‘delicious food’ and ‘brilliant staff’. It was also given the thumbs up by one of The Star’s reporters who recently visited the establishment to get a first-hand experience of cooking on the hot grill.

The venue has a set lunch menu priced at £15.99 per person, and yakiniku (Japanese charcoal BBQ) set menus available everyday from 12pm-4pm. Currently, customers can also claim 30 per cent off the a la carte menu Monday to Thursday, from 12pm to 4pm.