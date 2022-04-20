Gulliver’s Valley: Win a family ticket to the theme park in our spring competition

The Spring Spectacular is taking place at the Rotherham theme park on selected dates from 2-24 April 2022 with a host of exciting activities for all the family to enjoy.

Top of the list will be the interactive Candy Forest Experience – a great chance for a unique photo opportunity and for guests to take their own sweet selfies!

Also on offer across the park are a cookery school, Princess and Bunny meet and greets, carnival games including an Olympics themed activity and shows and performances from the talented Gulliver’s team. There will also be those all important Instagram-friendly photo points across the resort for everyone to get involved and get snapping.

Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Spring is in the air here at Gulliver’s and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome our young people and their families along for some cracking fun!

“We will have lots of special activities on offer that are suitable for all the family to enjoy as well as the usual rides and attraction.

“We hope as many people as possible will come along and take pictures at our various photo points across the resort, please tag us in on social so all the fun can be shared!”

The family tickets you could win are for up to six people and must include one adult. Each family ticket is for one visit which must be taken before October 31, 2022.

All you have to do to be in with winning is send us your answer to the following question by 9am on Monday, April 25. When does Gulliver’s Valley’s Spring Spectacular run until?

Email your answer to [email protected] with the subject Gulliver’s Valley Competition.

Usual JPIMedia competition rules apply and are available online at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/