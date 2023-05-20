A big birthday celebration is planned at Rotherham’s Gulliver’s Valley – and there’s a huge discount on ticket prices for families looking for fun over the May half term holidays.

To mark 45-years in business, Gulliver’s Valley is offering 45 per cent off all children’s tickets for the week of Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, June 4, when tickets are booked before 11.59pm on May 27 using the code: FUN45.

The offer falls in perfect timing of the Spring Bank Holiday on May 29, as well as a week where many children will be out of school for the May half-term. The code can also be used for a trip to any of Gulliver’s Valley’s four locations across the UK, including Rotherham.

Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “It is 45 years since our first Gulliver’s resort opened in Matlock Bath and we are celebrating in style.

Gulliver's Valley, in Rotherham, is offering 45 per cent off children's tickets for the May half term when bought in advance.

“We’re really excited about this special offer during the Spring Bank Holiday week and know families will be too. This is an exclusive one-off deal so we encourage people to book early to avoid disappointment.”

The Rotherham theme park has a host of special events planned to mark the milestone, including character appearances, birthday parties, themed activities and events, and park rides and attractions.

The resort, aimed at children between the ages of two and 13, is based on 250 acres of land and has a variety of on-site accommodation. It also houses more than 30 rides and attractions, including Apache Falls ride, full-size diggers, the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, a mini-farm, Lost Jurassic World area, and the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster.