Guests at the Gulliver's Valley Theme Park Resort in South Yorkshire brought a haul of food items to the weekend, held earlier this month, which have been sent to the New Hope Foodbank in Killamarsh, which supports people across the Rother Valley area.

Gulliver's Valley offered reduced-price theme park tickets when guests donated one non-perishable food item per person and the result was a full van load full of donations.

Jacqui Gavins, foodbank co-ordinator from New Hope Foodbank, said: “New Hope Foodbank would like to thank Gulliver's Valley and all the guests that donated food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gully Mouse and David Knott from New Hope Foodbank with the haul of food donations from Gulliver’s Valley. The theme park resort held a Foodbank Weekend, asking visitors to bring donations of food

“Without the support from generous people, we would not be able to support clients in food crisis. All the food collected will go back into our community to help ease food poverty.”

Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We want to say a big thank you to our wonderful guests who gave so generously to support the local community here in South Yorkshire and North East Derbyshire.

“This donation, which completely filled a van, has gone towards supporting people who need a helping hand across the region and Gulliver's Valley was pleased to help.

“We know one in five people live below the poverty line in the UK and we are dedicated to finding more ways to work with charities to help people in times of need.”