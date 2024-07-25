Gulliver’s Valley creates vital resource for local children in need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new activity centre has been created at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham to provide local children who are unable to attend school for a variety of reasons with a place to enjoy a range of opportunities and activities.

The Gulliver’s Activity Centre is the result of a new partnership between Gulliver’s Valley and Five Rivers Child Care – a social enterprise dedicated to providing children’s social care and helping young people recover from neglect, abuse, trauma or family breakdown.

Located at the South Yorkshire theme park, the centre houses six cabins providing activities and therapeutic support for children who find attending traditional schools too challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “It’s an honour to have created a new facility that will help Five Rivers provide support and activities to more children in our local community.”

Adam Bliss of Gulliver’s Valley with James Hall, head of education at Five Rivers

James Hall, head of education at Five Rivers, is spearheading the project, and said: “Not every child is able to attend and thrive in a mainstream or even specialist educational setting.

“With this new centre, the first of its kind that we’ve created, we hope to create an alternative environment that offers a range of activities, therapeutic support and learning opportunities for these children to allow them to flourish.