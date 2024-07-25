Gulliver’s Valley creates vital resource for local children in need
The Gulliver’s Activity Centre is the result of a new partnership between Gulliver’s Valley and Five Rivers Child Care – a social enterprise dedicated to providing children’s social care and helping young people recover from neglect, abuse, trauma or family breakdown.
Located at the South Yorkshire theme park, the centre houses six cabins providing activities and therapeutic support for children who find attending traditional schools too challenging.
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “It’s an honour to have created a new facility that will help Five Rivers provide support and activities to more children in our local community.”
James Hall, head of education at Five Rivers, is spearheading the project, and said: “Not every child is able to attend and thrive in a mainstream or even specialist educational setting.
“With this new centre, the first of its kind that we’ve created, we hope to create an alternative environment that offers a range of activities, therapeutic support and learning opportunities for these children to allow them to flourish.
“Gulliver’s Valley is the perfect location for the facility as it’s a haven for young people and wildlife. The team there have been amazing in helping us set up the site and their child-centric approach to everything they do is just incredible.”
