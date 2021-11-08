Katie Fox on Facebook explained that her 12-year-old niece had been bowling in Doncaster on Friday night when she lost her phone, thinking it unlikely she’d see it again.

However, a group of friends who were out that night found the mobile and handed it in – but not before taking a cheeky selfie for the laugh first.

The cheeky selfie taken by teenagers on a mobile phone they found in South Yorkhire and handed in so it could be returned to its owner