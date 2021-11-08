Group of South Yorkshire teenagers praised for their honesty after finding phone
A group of teenagers have been praised and could be rewarded after handing in a mobile phone they found in South Yorkshire.
Katie Fox on Facebook explained that her 12-year-old niece had been bowling in Doncaster on Friday night when she lost her phone, thinking it unlikely she’d see it again.
However, a group of friends who were out that night found the mobile and handed it in – but not before taking a cheeky selfie for the laugh first.
Katie is hoping someone recognises the group, and said: “I want to chuck them £20 towards their next visit because you don’t get kids these days handing in a top notch phone that ain’t locked.”
