Work has begun on a new market in Rotherham, which is set to transform the town centre.

The renovations will provide a refurbished indoor and outdoor market, new public realm, a central library and improved links to the town centre and college.

Rotherham Council secured funding from the Government’s Future High Street Fund to part finance the improvements.

The RAIN Building and former Charter Arms pub on Eastwood Lane have already been demolished, with the main building works expected to start in early 2024.

The new space will promote local businesses old and new, and offer more choice, with the addition of a new food hub and dining area.

Rotherham’s markets date back to at least the 13th century, and an Act of Parliament enabled the town to enlarge the marketplace and erect proper slaughterhouses in June 1801.

In 1971 the market relocated to its current home and was renamed the Centenary Market.

Councillor Denise Lelliott said: “The redevelopment is a testament to our dedication to preserving the heritage of our town while embracing a dynamic future. This initiative will not only breathe new life into our community, but also provide economic opportunities for our local businesses.”

“The reinvention of the markets is not just a facelift, but a holistic reimagining that aims to boost the local economy, celebrate our diverse community, and provide an accessible, enjoyable space for all.”