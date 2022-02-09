Violet Price, aged 16, from Doncaster, shared a clip of her 'best friend' and fellow traveller Catherine Nicholson getting married to her casually-attired groom, in a clip that gained over 1.5 million views.

The Daily Mail reported that for the occasion, the groom chose a black T-shirt from the streetwear brand, Palm Angels, and paired it with grey washed jeans and casual trainers.

Meanwhile the bride, Catherine, 16, had pulled out all the stops for her big day wearing a mermaid style wedding gown that featured a cinched waist and a lace train that pooled around her.

Catherine on her wedding day with her casually attired bridegroom. Photo: @TikTok @Violetprice16x

In the video, the two teenage girls could be seen on a fairground ride while Violet wrote the text 'My best friend a couple of months ago telling me she ain't gunna fall in love'.

In the background they can both be heard chanting: 'I ain't falling in love this summer, I do my thing this summer', before the video shows Catherine on her wedding day, two months later.

One person asked: “Did he not know he was getting married?”

While another joked: “Wedding at 5. Wetherspoons with the lads' at 6.”

And a third commented on how beautiful Catherine looked, saying: “I would've done a u-turn as soon as I saw him.

“Imagine putting all the effort into looking beautiful & then your 'fiancé' shows up like THAT ?”

Others, however, were more concerned with the speed in which Catherine and her new husband had entered marriage.

One person said: “Everyone talking about what he's wearing but I'm thinking how a couple MONTHS before her wedding she didn't wanna fall in love…”

While another agreed, saying: “She's not exactly giving happy in love vibes tbf.”

And a third person agreed: “Okay but his outfit aside, sis don't even look happy.”

Violet, growing tired of the negative comments towards her friend, supported Catherine by saying: “For god sake stop, she's married & very happy.