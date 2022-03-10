Gripple team raises over £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice at Sheffield United v Middlesbrough match

Gripple fundraisers outside Bramall Lane for the Sheffield United v Middlesbrough match

The group of ten, were co-ordinated by Gripple graduates Luke Smith and Dan Matthews and and as Sheffield United enjoyed a a 4-1 victory there was good news too for St Luke’s, with a final total of £1123.09 raised from donations by generous football fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We really cannot thank Luke, Dan and the whole Gripple team for such a fantastic effort,” said St Luke’s Fundraising Account Manager Anna Gott.