Gripple team raises over £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice at Sheffield United v Middlesbrough match
A volunteer team from Sheffield company Gripple helped raise more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice with a special collection at the Sheffield United v Middlesbrough match.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:42 am
The group of ten, were co-ordinated by Gripple graduates Luke Smith and Dan Matthews and and as Sheffield United enjoyed a a 4-1 victory there was good news too for St Luke’s, with a final total of £1123.09 raised from donations by generous football fans.
“We really cannot thank Luke, Dan and the whole Gripple team for such a fantastic effort,” said St Luke’s Fundraising Account Manager Anna Gott.
“Our thanks too to the many people who gave so generously - their kindness really will make a massive difference to the lives of St Luke’s patients and their families.”