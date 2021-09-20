Grieving dad joins residents for moving vigil in Killamarsh after death of four in suspected murder

Residents decided to hold the event this morning as news spread of the deaths of four people in the village, in a suspected murder at a house on Chandos Crescent.

Police have been on the scene since arriving yesterday morning, and they were carrying on with investigations throughout today. Those investigations have seen the whole road, as well as green open space near the house, continue to be sealed off.

It is understood an adult and three children died.

The vigil in Killamarsh

The father of two of the dead children, Jason Bennett, joined the vigil today when he discovered it was taking place, in the park at the end of Birchlands Drive, along with other devastated relatives.

He told those in the park that their vigil was beautiful, and that life was precious.

David Taylor, who runs Killamarsh street church, had organised the gathering among the picnic tables in the green space.

He said he felt it was important to come together today, and had invited others to join him.

When the victims' father arrived, Mr Taylor prayed with him and embraced him.

Mr Taylor said the number of people who had turned up for the vigil showed the strength of the community, and said that the community pulled people together at times like this.

He said: "I think its important that we come together and be together as a community."

He said a prayer for peace in the village, for the residents, and the family which had lost loved ones. He said the village’s church would be open today for those he needed it.

One resident who attended the vigil, mum of two Chloe Jones, said people in the village had been shocked by what had happened.

"I just wanted to pay my respects," she said. I don't know the family, but it is just awful."

Another woman attended the vigil before going on to leave flowers at Chandos Crescent. She held the flowers and a teddy bear as she joined the prayers.

"I don't know the family, but we are a close knit community. There is a feeling of shock and sadness," she said.