News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
15 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
17 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
19 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
23 hours ago 'One night only' - Def Leppard at The Leadmill
1 day ago Multi vehicle crash causes five mile tailback on motorway

Greggs near me: The best and worst bakery stores in Sheffield to get your sausage roll fix according to Google

Greggs’ stores may look the same across the UK, but Google reviewers have been keen to share their views on which is the best in our city to get baked goods.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 4th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Whether your go-to is a sausage roll, a steak bake, a pizza slice or a sweet treat, we all have a favourite order from the British bakery giant, Greggs. But do you have a favourite store?

Greggs’ journey began more than 80 years ago in Newcastle, and the chain now has more than 2,000 stores across the UK. Whether it’s the friendly staff, the freshly cooked goods, or the familiar feel of each store, there is certainly something that has driven its success.

Users on Google have been busy sharing their views on which is the best and the worst branch in Sheffield, which we have listed below for you. An average score is given for each place in marks out of five. How does your favourite Greggs compare?

You're never far from a Greggs in Sheffiel.

1. Sausage rolls and steak bakes

You're never far from a Greggs in Sheffiel. Photo: NW/Getty

Photo Sales
Greggs, located in High Street inside Meadowhall, is the top-rated store in the city, with a 4.5 star rating according to 38 reviews on Google.

2. Meadowhall

Greggs, located in High Street inside Meadowhall, is the top-rated store in the city, with a 4.5 star rating according to 38 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Greggs, located inside Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, on West Mall, is rated 4.3 stars by 423 reviewers on Google.

3. Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre

Greggs, located inside Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, on West Mall, is rated 4.3 stars by 423 reviewers on Google. Photo: Crystal Peaks

Photo Sales
Greggs, in Parkway Central Retail Park, is rated 4.3 stars according to 307 Google users.

4. Parkway Central Retail Park

Greggs, in Parkway Central Retail Park, is rated 4.3 stars according to 307 Google users. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:SheffieldNewcastleGoogle