Greggs’ stores may look the same across the UK, but Google reviewers have been keen to share their views on which is the best in our city to get baked goods.

Whether your go-to is a sausage roll, a steak bake, a pizza slice or a sweet treat, we all have a favourite order from the British bakery giant, Greggs. But do you have a favourite store?

Greggs’ journey began more than 80 years ago in Newcastle, and the chain now has more than 2,000 stores across the UK. Whether it’s the friendly staff, the freshly cooked goods, or the familiar feel of each store, there is certainly something that has driven its success.

Users on Google have been busy sharing their views on which is the best and the worst branch in Sheffield, which we have listed below for you. An average score is given for each place in marks out of five. How does your favourite Greggs compare?

Sausage rolls and steak bakes You're never far from a Greggs in Sheffield.

Meadowhall Greggs, located in High Street inside Meadowhall, is the top-rated store in the city, with a 4.5 star rating according to 38 reviews on Google.

Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre Greggs, located inside Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, on West Mall, is rated 4.3 stars by 423 reviewers on Google.

Parkway Central Retail Park Greggs, in Parkway Central Retail Park, is rated 4.3 stars according to 307 Google users.

