In this week's podcast we discuss the culinary talents of Luke French, chef at JORO in Kelham Island, who has made it to the final of the BBC's Great British Menu.

We also talk about how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is having a knock on effect locally and is affecting petrol prices.

Behind the Headlines podcast.

You can also hear about the latest developments in sport as both Sheffield Wednesday and United push for promotion.

Watch or listen to the latest episode on The Star’s Dailymotion channel here https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x88xt6r

