Sheffield petrol prices, Great British Menu and the Blades and Owls push for promotion - welcome to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast
Star readers can now listen to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast in which our journalists discuss the biggest stories of the week.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:32 pm
In this week's podcast we discuss the culinary talents of Luke French, chef at JORO in Kelham Island, who has made it to the final of the BBC's Great British Menu.
We also talk about how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is having a knock on effect locally and is affecting petrol prices.
You can also hear about the latest developments in sport as both Sheffield Wednesday and United push for promotion.
Watch or listen to the latest episode on The Star’s Dailymotion channel here https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x88xt6r