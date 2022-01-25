The University of Sheffield researcher, who won the hit Channel 4 baking show in 2018, told how he contracted coronavirus just before Christmas.

He said his recovery was ‘not fun’ and ‘rather exhausting’ but revealed that was not the end of his health problems.

“I was suffering from a headache since Covid with a tightness in my head, almost like wearing a helmet all the time,” he wrote on Instragam.

Great British Bake Off 2018 winner Dr Rahul Mandal, who works at the University of Sheffield's Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC). He revealed to fans how he had been diagnosed with high blood pressure after suffering from a persistent headache since contracting Covid before Christmas (Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

“First, I thought it was just an after-effect of Covid, but recent investigation of tests at GP (doctors) reveals a different story! I have high blood pressure.

“Considering high blood pressure runs in the father's side of my family, I kind of expected it to come and chase me, but never knew it would be this early. Just started my medication from the weekend, fingers crossed I will be on track soon.

“Sorry, for not posting for the last few weeks. I hope this explained my silence.

“I think I am on the track of recovering now. Still there is tightness in my head and a bit dizzy, but keeping my fingers crossed to get better in the next few weeks.”

Rahul is a technical lead working on inspection and metrology-related projects at the University of Sheffield’s Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), but away from work he continues to indulge his passion for baking.