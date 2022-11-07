Graysons help young Ukrainian artists display their talent

Art In The Gardens at the Ukraine tent

The city’s Young Artists – with support from Graysons Solicitors – welcomed emerging talent from the young people of Ukraine who have made their home in Sheffield. They dedicated an area at the recent Art In The Gardens event to their talent and the pictures now have pride of place at the Great Sheffield Art Show which runs until January.

City-based Graysons Solicitors are the sponsors of the Sheffield Young Artists which is run by Sheffield Abbeydale Rotary.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “We are delighted to see the talents of the young people of Ukraine displayed at the Great Sheffield Art Show. The nurturing of creativity is vital to the development of young people and I sincerely hope this event helps their future journey.”

The work can be viewed at: www.greatsheffieldartshow.co.uk.

Graysons Solicitors, which originally formed in 1925, has a keen interest in local culture and has been the main sponsor of the city’s celebrated Art In The Gardens event for the past four years.

Graysons Solicitors specialises in wills & lifetime planning, private wealth, probate & estate administration, property, family, personal injury, occupational illness and medical negligence.

Graysons is situated at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield S1 2DD.