Graves Park Sheffield: Delight as the Rose Garden Cafe reopens for sit-in customers after demolition battle
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is a huge moment for campaigners who saved the building from certain demolition after it was closed due to structural concerns in 2022.
The Star met with Caroline Dewar and Gertie Whitfield from Friends of Graves Park, a community group working in partnership with Sheffield City Council and Save The Rose Garden Cafe, to talk about the reopening and what is next from here.
A public consultation on the future designs and usage of the building is still ongoing. You can find more information about that, the cafe and Graves Park on the Friends of Graves Park website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.