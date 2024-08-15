This video More videos

The iconic Rose Garden Cafe in Sheffield’s Graves Park has reopened for sit-in customers, with local campaigners delighted.

It is a huge moment for campaigners who saved the building from certain demolition after it was closed due to structural concerns in 2022.

The Star met with Caroline Dewar and Gertie Whitfield from Friends of Graves Park, a community group working in partnership with Sheffield City Council and Save The Rose Garden Cafe, to talk about the reopening and what is next from here.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...