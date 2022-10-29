There were “cheers and tears” from the sidelines when a grieving young boy scored a goal as a tribute to his dad just days after he passed away.

Zack Mills, aged 15, decided to put on his kit, shin pads and boots play football for his Sunday league team –Treeton Terriers U16s oranges – just days after his dad died and scored the most memorable goal.

The Aughton youngster had been devastated by his dad Jonathan Mills’ sudden death just five days earlier but still wanted to play for his grassroots team as he does week in week out – normally with his devoted dad on the sidelines.

Jon Mills (right) with his son Zack, 15,

Instead, after 54-year-old Jon’s passing, his heartbroken wife Alison, 48, their daughter Grace, 17 and Alison’s mum, sister, nieces and nephews went to support Zack.

There was a minute's silence for Jon at the start of the game and when Zack netted a goal for his dad every single team mate ran onto the pitch to celebrate with the youngster, knowing what it meant.

Zacks mum said: “Jon was always so proud of all the team and offered praise and constructive criticism to Zack so he could improve. Jon wasn't bothered if Zack scored or not just as long as he enjoyed playing, and Jon loved watching Zack play - he wouldn't miss a game if he could help it.

“He would have been so proud of the effort and determination Zack showed in the game despite what had happened only a few days before.

Jon and Alison Mills with their daughter, Grace and son, Zack

“I attended the game with Grace, my sister, mum and nieces and nephews. I was so pleased for Zack when he scored at that first game after his dad died, it was very emotional anyway due to the minute's silence for Jon at the start of the game, but the celebration by the team and parents on the sidelines was really moving - I've never experienced anything like it - cheers and tears from everyone!”

Jon, a teaching assistant at High Hazels Academy in Darnall, worked with vulnerable children and youngsters with special needs.

When he started to feel ill over the summer, it was though that Jon had contracted a virus but a routine X-ray to look for infection identified lung cancer.

He died just over six weeks after that X-ray on September 27 of high grade non-hodgkins lymphoma.

Zack Mills, of Treeton Terriers U16 oranges, scored a goal in tribute to his dad just five days after he passed away after a sudden illness

Alison said: “Zack really wants to make his dad proud, they were very close, always joking with each other and winding each other and our daughter Grace up, but only in fun.

“Zack wants to be as good a man as his dad was.

“Jon was the kindest, most generous person, so happy and content with his life. He was the best husband and amazing father to our two children.”

She said he was much loved by all the staff and children at the school where he worked, which was closed on the day of his well-attended funeral for all those who wanted to pay their respects.

Adam Broughton, manager of Zack's football team, said: “Zack’s goal after his dad passed away was a really special moment for everybody.”

He added: Jonathan was the salt of the earth, such a kind, humble and supportive guy.

“I knew him through football and saw the support and love he gave to Zack at Treeton. He was also always there helping to get the nets set up whatever the weather.