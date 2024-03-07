Grant aid brings new laundry facilities to Emmaus Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We currently have 18 companions and that means a lot of laundry every week,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

Emmaus Sheffield offers a fresh start to previously homeless people

“Our existing facilities struggle to meet our needs and this grant really will make a massive difference, giving us the chance to create a specialist laundry area, complete with industrial washing machines and ironing facilities.