Grant aid brings new laundry facilities to Emmaus Sheffield
Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.
Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.
“We currently have 18 companions and that means a lot of laundry every week,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.
“Our existing facilities struggle to meet our needs and this grant really will make a massive difference, giving us the chance to create a specialist laundry area, complete with industrial washing machines and ironing facilities.
“The support of organisations like the Skipton Building Society Charitable Foundation is vital in enabling us to give our companions every opportunity to build a better life and future.”