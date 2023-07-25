​An exciting new games area has officially opened in Brinsley just in time for the school holidays.

​On Saturday, July 22, Brinsley Parish Council held a grand opening of the revamped Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) in the village.

Broxtowe MP Darren Henry was asked by county councillor Liz Williamson to cut the ribbon to open the freshly painted, clean MUGA just in time for school summer holidays this year.

The exciting new space was originally designed by Brian Deller and funded by the National Lottery, with extra funds raised by Brinsley Parish councillors Teresa Davies and Rosemary Herrett-Bellamy.

MP Darren Henry cut the ribbon at the new MUGA.

The new facilities are designed to tackle inactivity and to inspire people to become physically active in a fun, engaging way.

Marco Boi, founder of ‘Play Innovation’ and lead designer and consultant for the project, said: “As a father of two teenage daughters, I know the importance of creating safe spaces for them to enjoy and be active.

“A well thought-out space should entertain and involve anyone regardless of age, ability or background.”

Darren Henry MP Broxtowe said: “It is great to see how much everyone is enjoying playing the new ‘Street Snooker’ game here.

The grand opening of the revamped Multi Use Games Area in Brinsley.

“They are having fun while getting fit and practicing adding up. There is a element of competition and it is also against the clock, so that makes it even more fun.”